Yeager Airport is offering a new program to assist passengers with disabilities that may not be discernible to airport staffers, such as hearing loss, speech impediments or autism.
The Charleston airport has joined forces with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower organization to provide passengers with hidden disabilities free sunflower lanyards, bracelets or pins to let airport, airline and security staffers know they may need a little extra help or consideration. The Hidden Sunflower items are available at the welcome counter in Yeager's baggage claim area.
About one in four American adults have some type of disability, some of which are not visually apparent, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since the program began in 2016 at London's Gatwick Airport in Great Britain, it has been embraced by airports across the world, including Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Orlando International Airport, both of which host direct flights to and from Yeager.
Yeager also makes certified therapy dogs and volunteer handlers available to soothe the travel worries of some passengers through its Herc's Pals program.
"Making sure our passengers feel comfortable while they travel through CRW is our top priority," said Airport Director Nick Keller. "We want those who may require additional support and accommodations to have a quality travel experience."