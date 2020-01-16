Yeager passenger boardings nudge 225,000 mark in 2019

An exceptionally busy December helped Yeager Airport end 2019 with a 4.3 percent increase in passenger boardings over the previous year.
A total of 18,330 passengers boarded commercial flights at the Charleston airport last month, up more than 9 percent from December of 2018, bringing Yeager’s passenger boarding total for 2019 to 224,929.
The 2019 boarding total was 71 passengers short of the 225,000 goal Nick Keller told Yeager’s governing board members he hoped to achieve within three years of when he took over management duties from retiring director Terry Sayre last October.
The Charleston airport’s record year for passenger activity was 2005, after low-cost carrier Independence Air joined the mix of carriers operating at Yeager, offering six daily flights to its national hub at Washington-Dulles International Airport. More than 317,000 passenger boardings were recorded that year.
Atlanta, Charlotte and Chicago, respectively, were the most popular nonstop destinations from the Charleston airport last year.
Chances for continued passenger growth this year should be enhanced by the inauguration of year-round, thrice-weekly nonstop service to Orlando by low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, starting on Feb. 14.