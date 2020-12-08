The death of Chuck Yeager cast a giant, fast-moving shadow across his home state on Tuesday, as West Virginians mourned the passing of the legendary aviator and wellspring of state pride.
“He was the definition of greatness and my hero,” said Homer Hickam, the McDowell County-born author of “Rocket Boys,” who designed spacecraft and trained astronauts on science payload deployments for NASA.
Yeager, who died Monday at age 97 in his California home, “inspired millions of people across the planet to be involved in aviation,” Hickam said. “He also set the stage for our movement into space with his famous X-1 flight that, for the first time, broke the sound barrier.”
“He was one of the people we learned about in grade school when we studied the space race,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. “For me, having the chance to meet him and talk with him was a very big deal.”
Carper said he and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., “took turns serving as general’s aides” during Yeager’s 2018 appearance at an airshow hosted by the Charleston airport named in his honor. That event turned out to be Yeager’s last appearance in his birth state.
“I think people came to the airshow as much to see Chuck Yeager as to look at airplanes,” said Carper, who pushed the flying legend in a wheelchair past throngs of admirers during the event. “He was more interested in flying and people than he was at getting accolades. It was a great privilege to have him spend some time at his airport in Charleston.”
“West Virginia’s native son was larger than life and an inspiration for generations of Americans,” Manchin said. “He bravely served our nation as a pilot for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force from World War II to Vietnam. When he became the first pilot to break the sound barrier [on Oct. 14, 1947], he challenged each of us to test the limits of what’s possible.”
The Lincoln County native’s historic Mach 1 flight “transformed the aviation world,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., “but Chuck Yeager’s life represents so much more.”
Capito said she first met Yeager in Charleston in 1985, during the dedication of the former Kanawha Airport in his name.
“My son, Charles, celebrating his fifth birthday that day, was totally in awe, as we all were,” she said. Yeager “embodied the American Dream. A boy from Lincoln County could achieve what pilots then had only dreamed about. He is an inspiration for many — from young West Virginians to pilots across the globe.”
Charleston corporate pilot Mark White first met Yeager in 2007, when he flew the retired brigadier general from his California home to the Kanawha Valley and back to serve as grand marshal in that year’s South Charleston Armed Forces Day Parade.
“We kind of hit it off, both being West Virginia boys who started out in flying as military mechanics,” said White, a helicopter crew chief and door gunner during the Vietnam War.
That rapport was fortunate, since White’s employer, attorney Marvin Masters and the Masters Law Firm LC, made their corporate jet and its pilot available to Yeager and his wife, Victoria, for annual roundtrips home for the next 11 years.
“Until the last couple of trips, he would come up to the cockpit and fly with me,” White said. “We’d sit for hours on end, talking about airplanes, hunting and fishing.”
Despite Yeager’s status as a war hero and aviation pioneer, flying with the him “wasn’t intimidating at all,” White said. “It was more like a couple of guys from back home who liked each other, talking and catching up. Of course, if you didn’t like airplanes, or fishing or hunting, they could have been long, quiet flights.”
At the end of some of the return flights, White visited Yeager at his Grass Valley, California, home, sometimes returning with coolers containing Yeager-harvested elk or salmon.
“One time, I walked into their house with them, and someone turned on the TV, and the bar scene from the movie ‘The Right Stuff’ came on,” with actor Sam Shepard portraying Yeager, White recalled. “He laughed, looked at me and nodded at the TV and said, ‘Who’s that ugly bastard?’ ”
Yeager had a cameo role in that film.
On another occasion, Yeager, then well into his 80s, took White for a ride in a single-engine, two-seater aircraft owned by a friend of the general.
“We flew over snow-capped mountains to Lake Tahoe and back, with him talking about all the points of interest below,” White said. “Here’s a guy who had flown in the most advanced aircraft ever made who obviously preferred the feel of stick-and-rudder flying.”
In 2015, White flew Yeager to Washington, D.C., where the staff at the Smithsonian Institution’s Air and Space Museum had recently brought the Bell X-1 Yeager piloted on the historic sound-barrier flight down from the ceiling hooks on which it is displayed. Years earlier, the rocket plane’s landing gear had been removed to reduce weight, and then misplaced. The museum was in the process of installing the recently rediscovered missing gear and sprucing up the aircraft.
“The cockpit door was open, and he was going around the plane in his wheelchair, pointing out what all the instruments were for,” White said. “Before long, I guess word got out in the museum that Chuck Yeager was there, and a lot of people started to come over to see him.
“The X-1’s instrument display looked so primitive, compared to what we use now. It’s amazing what they were able to do with that airplane.”
White said Yeager was “very stoic about his time in the service. I think he felt that everyone would feel the same way he did — that it was all about serving your country, and not about money or fame.
“He was a patriotic American who loved this country and appreciated his West Virginia roots,” White said. “The general was one of ours.”