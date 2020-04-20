Yeager TSA screeners find loaded handgun in Tornado woman's carry-on bag

A .38-caliber handgun loaded with four bullets was discovered in a carry-on bag on Monday, as a Tornado woman attempted to clear a Transportation Security Administration passenger checkpoint at Yeager Airport.
The woman, who was not identified in a news release from TSA, told officers she forgot that the loaded weapon was in her possession.
It was the third firearm detected by TSA screeners at the Charleston airport so far this year. Between Jan. 1, 2016 and Monday, 32 weapons — most of them loaded — have been detected at Yeager Airport’s screening area.