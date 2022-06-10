agate North-South girls box Jun 10, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIRLS BASKETBALLNorth-South GameFriday at South Charleston Community CenterNorth 60, South 59South;9;15;10;23;--;59North;14;6;16;24;--;60South: Boxley 2-6 2-2 8, Perdue 3-15 5-7 13, Tabor 0-7 0-0 0, Summers 3-7 1-1 7, Ziolkowski 6-14 7-10 19, Sayles 2-3 0-0 4, Savetava 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 1-4 0-0 2, Leggett 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 20-62 15-20 59North: Bosley 4-12 4-4 17, Smith 4-7 2-4 11, Ammons 2-7 0-0 6, Ferguson 2-4 0-0, Carson 2-7 0-0 4, Morgan 1-6 0-0 2, Montgomery 2-8 0-0 6, Taylor 4-6 0-0 9. Totals: 19-57 6-8 60 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Community Center North Game Basketball Girl South Box Recommended for you Latest News agate North-South girls box Guest editorial: Raising age to purchase assault rifles is common sense AP Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou leads ShopRite LPGA Classic Lee Wolverton: The congressman ethically disrobed (Opinion) top story Girls basketball: Buzzer-beater gives North All-Star win top story Jury deliberations to continue Monday in Phillips trial AP Sooners hold off Virginia Tech in Blacksburg Super Regional AP Lightning say it won't be easy to dispatch resilient Rangers Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort