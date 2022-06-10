Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North-South Game

Friday at South Charleston Community Center

North 60, South 59

South;9;15;10;23;--;59

North;14;6;16;24;--;60

South: Boxley 2-6 2-2 8, Perdue 3-15 5-7 13, Tabor 0-7 0-0 0, Summers 3-7 1-1 7, Ziolkowski 6-14 7-10 19, Sayles 2-3 0-0 4, Savetava 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 1-4 0-0 2, Leggett 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 20-62 15-20 59

North: Bosley 4-12 4-4 17, Smith 4-7 2-4 11, Ammons 2-7 0-0 6, Ferguson 2-4 0-0, Carson 2-7 0-0 4, Morgan 1-6 0-0 2, Montgomery 2-8 0-0 6, Taylor 4-6 0-0 9. Totals: 19-57 6-8 60

