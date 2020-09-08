DALE EUGENE AKERS, 50 of Summersville, died Friday September 4 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday September 8 in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
