A. DAYTON CARNEFIX, 94, of Dutch Ridge, passed away, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at home.
He was born at Dutch Ridge to the late Lloyd and Annis Carnefix. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Carnefix; son, Paul Carnefix; grandson, Eddie Lee Carnefix; brothers, Eugene, Roy, and Denver; and sisters, Margaret and Kathleen.
Dayton was loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a hard-working man, and lived a full life.
He is survived by his son, Edgar (Beverly) Carnefix; daughter-in-law, Beth Carnefix; brother, Gary (Connie) Carnefix; sister, Hilda Stanley; grandchildren, Jody and Matthew; four great - grandchildren; and three great - great - grandchildren.
A service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Hafer Funeral Home, with speaker James Myers officiating. Burial will follow at the Carnefix Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
