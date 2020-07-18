A. Joyce (Dolan) Louderback

ANITA JOYCE (DOLAN) LOUDERBACK, age 89, of Charleston, W.Va., died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020.
Joyce was a native of Ronceverte, Greenbrier County, W.Va. She received her secondary schooling at Greenbrier High School, was valedictorian of her graduating class of 1948, and was awarded a Board of Governor's Scholarship to WVU. While at WVU, she attained membership in Phi Beta Kappa, national scholastic honorary, Kappa Delta Pi, national education honorary, and Mortar Board, national leadership honorary of which she was treasurer. Joyce was listed in "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities," 1951-52, was vice-president and founding member of Kappa Delta Sorority, president of Kappa Phi, national Methodist Women's Organization, president of Pi Delta Phi, national French honorary, and member of Wesley Foundation.
In 1952, Joyce was chosen "Dream Girl" of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and elected as WVU's Princess to participate in the Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester, Va. She was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship, and after completing studies at the Sorbonne in Paris, France, continued her studies at the University of Nancy in Nancy, France, and reunited with her fianc , Robert J. Louderback, who was serving with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps in Verdun, France. They were married at the American Cathedral in Paris on June 20th, 1953.
Joyce was past president of Edgewood Garden Club, a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church, and a supporter of Kanawha Players and Charleston Light Opera Guild, having participated in numerous productions with her husband.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Earl Dolan of Ronceverte, W.Va.; son, Stephen McLane Louderback; and her husband of 51 years, Robert Judd Louderback.
She is survived by daughters Christie Lynn Stevens and her husband Sean of Boise, Idaho, Holly Beth Raatz of Shanghai, China, Robin Ren e Louderback-Murphy and husband Gene of Charleston, W.Va., and son, Robert Todd Louderback of Boomer, W.Va.
Other survivors include her grandchildren as follows: Granddaughters, Brianna Danielle Raatz (Prebeck), Lydia Cielle Stevens, Chloe Ren e Murphy, Cayce Faith Murphy, Johana Kate Anderson, Sydney Marie Louderback; grandsons, Seth Ryan Raatz, Micah Joel Stevens, Jeremy Tyler Louderback, and Adison Lane Louderback; great-grandchildren, Brielle Marie Prebeck, Jase Thomas Prebeck, Bexley Cate Louderback, Braydon Scott Louderback and Ian Robert Raatz.
She will be interred at Springhill Cemetery in a private family service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to the tending Hospice Team - Kim Cyrus, Jennifer Kirsch and Leslie Walker - who offered loving support and gracious care during Joyce's final days, as well as Janie Nelson and Millie Walker, exceptional caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.