A. Juanita Morris

A. JUANITA "TOOTSIE" WESTFALL MORRIS, 96, of Charleston, WV and Georgia, passed away October 30, 2020 at Hospice West. Born December 12, 1923 in Clendenin, WV. She was the daughter of the late Roy E. and Thelma E. Kennedy Westfall.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Lionel R. Morris and her siblings: brothers; Thomas Howard Westfall (Betty), William Edwin "Dick" Westfall (Ruby), Charles Kenneth Westfall (Charlotte), and Paul J. Westfall (Goldie), and sisters; Mary L. Westfall, Sylvia M. Westfall, Elizabeth J. Shamblin, and Nina E. McCroskey (Dick).
She is survived by brothers; Franklin D. "Bob" Westfall (Beauty), and Douglas M. Westfall (Joy), sisters; Margaret H. Blount (John), and Barbara A. Reveal (Roy), nephews; David, Kenny, Keith, Mark, Jerry, Todd, Jim, Jeff, Mike, Chuck, Dale, Steve, Keith, John, Grant, David, and Daniel, nieces; Gail, Robin, Rhonda, Sandy, Patty, Kathy, Karen, Susie, Regan, Lisa, Cheri, Janice, Shelia, Shawn, Kim, and Lori.
After graduating from South Charleston High School she was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp serving during WWII, stationed in California. She went to Morris Harvey College in Charleston on the GI Bill and obtained her accounting degree and also where she met her husband. Together they moved to Georgia where she worked and retired from H & R Block as an accountant. She returned to Charleston after Lionel's death. In recent years, she lived at Sweetbriar Assisted Living in Dunbar.
Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, November 2 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Shelia Westfall Sloan officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday, November 2 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Hospice of West Virginia.
