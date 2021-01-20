A.T. "AL" MILLER III, 67, went to his heavenly home January 15, 2021 following an extended illness. He was born September 19, 1953 in Madison to the late A.T. "Burr" and Mary Miller. Al attended Scott High School and Marshall University. He served in the USMC and was proud to be a Marine. Al worked with his father in real estate for many years and later worked at C&O Motors. He was a long-time member of the Madison Moose Lodge, a supporter of the VFW and an avid golfer.
Al will be lovingly remembered by Jeri Adkins and family; Taylor Miller; Vickie, Stefan, Noah and Amelia White; Kathy, Lee, David and Jeff Williamson and their families; Dora Shellhouse; and many special cousins and friends.
Our gratitude goes to the doctors and nurses at CAMC Memorial, Charleston Transitional Care and St. Francis Select Specialty Hospital for their care and kindness.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with the Rev. Tom Bias officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV with military graveside rites by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578, Madison, WV.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing required.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the VFW at 269 Washington Ave., Madison, WV 25130.
