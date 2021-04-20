AARON CHARLES SMITH, 42 of Kenna passed away April 17, 2021 at Charleston Memorial Hospital.
He was born September 8, 1978 in Charleston, son of Sharon Burdette Smith and the late Della Stinson Smith. Aaron loved to fish and "piddle".
In addition to his mother, Sharon Burdette Smith, he is survived by a brother Stinson Scott Smith ; sister Angela Mobley; nieces Tara, Sierra and Nicole; great niece, Skyler
The family will hold memorial service at a later date and you may contact them as to the time and place. Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, is serving the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com