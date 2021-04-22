Thank you for Reading.

AARON JOHN PEASE, 47, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on April 17, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 7 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Thursday, April 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you