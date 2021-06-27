AARON WILLARD FREELAND, 100, of Charleston, passed away Thur. June 24, 2021. Military graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Mon. June 28, 2021 at Bug Ridge Community Cemetery, Sutton. Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton is honored to be serving the Freeland family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.