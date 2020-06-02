ABBIE KAREN GROSE, 77, of Clay passed away May 25, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She is the daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Myrt) Marling.
Abbie is proceeded in death by; brothers, George, Doc and James (Jim) Marling; Sister Virginia (Tootsie) Neff.
She is survived by; Husband Arlie Grose; Son Jessie Grose; Daughters Karen (Gary) Nicholas, Geneva (Jerry Sigman) Flint; Sisters Ollie Neff, Linda (Alf) Blankenship, Hazel (Troy) Grose; Brother , Luther (peewee) (Martha) Nottingham; Grandkids, Lindsay (Charles) Mullins, Jessica Grose, Abigail Divita, Eli (Cheyenne) Truman, AJ (Hannah) Grose, Coy Flint and Kenlee Flint; Great Grand Kids, Ben, Layla, Christopher, Marley, Emmy, Aubree, Olivia, Luke; and very special friends Joann Cottrell and Roscoe Wilson.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, at Grose Family Cemetery, Harrison WV, at 11 a.m. Friends may leave condolences to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com .
