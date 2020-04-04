ABIGAIL ANN BROWN, 84, formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away at Pleasant Valley Hospital April 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Leon, at 1 p.m. Monday, April 6. Following CDC guidelines, everyone present should wear a facemask and observe social distancing. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.
Funerals for Saturday, April 4, 2020
Anderson, Hilda - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Byus, Judith - 2 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Harbert, Eugene - 2 p.m., Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Heaters.
Holmes, Mark - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Stamper, Beverly - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.