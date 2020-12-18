Ada Edwards

ADA MADELINE EDWARDS, transition to her heavenly home December 15, 2020 at the age of 93.
She was born in Huntington, WV, on December 24, 1926, to Frank and Ada Winslow. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Calvin Edwards Sr; sister, Harriet Berry; sons Calvin and Frank Edwards.
Greater Emmanuel Church was her beloved church for 30 plus years.
She is survived by daughter, Joyce Barnhill of NY; son, Terry Edwards Sr. and his wife Sheree of NE; son, Donald Edwards and his wife Rosemary of WV; Cherished grandmother of: Audrey (Jay), Bessie, Danielle, Calvin (Beverly), Frank, Michelle (David), Taneisha (Reggie), Sheree (Michael), Terry Jr., Shannon, Shamar, Donnell (Shaton), Keenan (Chelsea) and April.
In addition she leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews', cousins, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and great great great grandchildren.
She loved her family, church, singing, cooking/baking, telling stories and eating her sweets. She worked for the Virginia Street Theatre and a state government worker which she retired from.
Ada was a woman of strong faith in God who always put others before herself. More than anything she loved the Lord and placed her Savior, Jesus Christ, at the head of her life, thoughts and every decision. Her sparkling personality, wonderful laugh and smile, plus her ability to make new friends wherever she went gave her much pride and satisfaction. She was truly a bright light to everyone who met her. Ada will be missed and remembered by all those whose lives she touched.
Psalms 34:1 I will blessed the Lord at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth.
Visitation at Preston Funeral Home; 812 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301 on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 11 until funeral service at 12 p.m.
Masks are required and social distancing must be practiced. Preston Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.