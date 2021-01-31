ADA MARIE MOLES, 90 of Campbell's Creek went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday January 28, 2021 at home after an extended illness.
Ada was born June 29, 1930 in Clay County, WV. Her husband, Earl H. "Bubby" Moles Jr., parents, Ray and Marie Jarrett; three brothers, Arnold, Gary and Ralph Jarrett; son-in-laws, Jerry Stover and Gilley Gilreath; a grandson, Brian Stover, preceded her in death.
She performed the hardest and greatest job on earth by being a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker all of her life. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle for many years.
During her life, she was well known for her beautiful singing voice and playing guitar with various groups, especially The Harvest Trio and also her daughters and other family members.
She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Stover of Campbell's Creek, Marsha (David) Brown of Campbell's Creek and Sherry Gilreath of Daytona, Beach, Florida. She is also survived by sisters, Elaine Fulcher of Chesapeake, Karen Evans of Campbell's Creek; brothers, Rondel Jarrett of Campbell's Creek and Bill Jarrett of Virginia. She loved and adored her surviving grandchildren, Jamie Stover, Misti (Steve) Wills, Tori (Mike) Ratliff, Brandon Brown, Joe (Brooke) and Lyndsey Gilreath; her precious great grandchildren, Andrew (Emily), Alec, Katie and Mallory Stover, Jaden and Jaret Wills and Dylan and Greyson Gilreath, Raelynn and Brynlee Brown; and a host of extended family members.
A walk through visitation will be held from 12 Noon to 1 p.m., on Tuesday February 2, 2021 with a private family service beginning at 1 p.m., at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle with Pastors Edward Jarrett, Larry Campbell and Roy Moles officiating. Burial will follow at New Antioch Cemetery in Putnam County. The service will be live streamed on Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle face book page.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the Church.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Kanawha Hospice and all who helped with her care.
