Thank you for Reading.

Adah Christine Lynch
SYSTEM

ADAH CHRISTINE LYNCH, 90, of Clendenin went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Brookdale Charleston Gardens.

She loved her family and spending time with them. She was a renowned watercolor artist in the Charleston area and member of the Allied Artist of West Virginia. Her purpose in life was to create beauty and appreciate beauty.

Tags

Recommended for you