ADAH CHRISTINE LYNCH, 90, of Clendenin went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Brookdale Charleston Gardens.
She loved her family and spending time with them. She was a renowned watercolor artist in the Charleston area and member of the Allied Artist of West Virginia. Her purpose in life was to create beauty and appreciate beauty.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Lynch; mother, Georgia Bird Barnhouse; father, Marshall S. Barnhouse; sisters, Hazel Kiser, Mary Wright, Ernestine Ray, Betty Swiney, and Joyce Wilcox; brothers, Kester Barnhouse, Marshall Barnhouse II, and Jack Barnhouse.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca Prichard (John), Pamela Burton (Richard), and Linda Dugaro; grandchildren, Rachel Burtnett (Steve) of Nashville, TN, Dr. William Rollyson (Jacqueline) of Huntington, WV, Benjamin Burton (Danielle) of Teays Valley, WV, Sarah Curtis (Jon) of Colorado Springs; Christina Rollyson of Hanahan, South Carolina, great grandchildren, Olivia Lancaster, Hailey Tagayan, Reese Tagayan, Drew Proctor, Cameron Burton, Carson Burton, Dean Rollyson, Wyatt Rollyson, and Levi Rollyson. She is also survived by her brother, Don Barnhouse and her sister, Dianne Harris (Ricky).
A private service was held with the immediate family at the Board Cemetery in Clendenin.