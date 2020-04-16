Retired Army SGT ADAM BLAKE GALE, of Richmond, Va., died unexpectedly on March 28, 2020, at the age of 38, in Surfside Beach, S.C.
Adam is survived by his parents, Jane Gale and John Gale; his sisters, Courtney Dowell and Stephanie Gale; his brother-in-law, Michael Dowell; his nephew, Eliot Chapman; his wife, Heather Gale; and many, many cousins, friends, and Army family.
Adam was born in Charleston, W.Va., on December 18, 1981, to Jane and John Gale. Adam remained in West Virginia until he joined the Army in 2002. While stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Wash., he met his wife, Heather. He deployed to Iraq in 2009 and served a 10-month tour before returning home and being transferred to Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Ga. shortly after. Anyone in his military orbit would tell you he was the most loyal person to his peers and his soldiers, and that he excelled as a leader. Adam retired from his military career in October, 2017, and moved to Richmond, Va. He began school at Marine Mechanics Institute in Orlando, Fla., in November, 2018, and graduated November, 2019.
Adam had a love and respect for the outdoors that was unmatched by most. His passions were fishing and small game hunting, and he wanted to share that with everyone. While in the Army, Adam fell in love with leading and mentorship, and found so much purpose in the guidance of those around him. He was usually the first call anyone made when they needed help because they knew he'd be the first to say yes, no matter the circumstance. Adam became an uncle on August 11, 2014, and found so much joy in the relationship and bond he built with his nephew, Eliot. Adam was compassionate, loving, intelligent, driven, and exceptionally stubborn. He will be mourned and missed by many.
Adam will be brought home to West Virginia and his last wishes will be carried out at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please visit http://bluestonecamp .com/ to donate. Bluestone was Adam's happy place, and he wished to help keep the camp going.