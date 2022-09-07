ADAM FLOWERS, age 41, of Dunbar, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 after a fall at home. Adam was preceded in death in 2020 by his brother, Brad Michael Flowers, and was devastated just three months later by the loss of his wife, Alison Gunter Flowers. In his passing, Adam leaves his parents, Rusty and Kathy Flowers; his nephew, Brad Michael Flowers II; and most of all his cherished and "Amazing" (his favorite word for her) daughter, Delilah Paige Flowers, age 11. After graduation from St. Albans High School in 1999, Adam attended Ben Franklin Career Center, receiving certification as a HVAC technician. He worked for the City of Charleston for several years, and was most recently employed by the Maintenance Division of the Kanawha County Commission. In addition to his loving family, he leaves behind many long-time friends who will never forget him. Adam had a sharp wit and a willingness to step up and help anyone who needed his resourceful mechanical talents. He will be missed by many. As a testament to his caring and giving nature, Adam was an organ donor and able to share the gift of life with others. A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, WV with Rev. Sky Kershner officiating. A light lunch will follow after the service in the Church Activity Room. The family will receive visitors half an hour prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to donate to Delilah's College Smart 529 Fund by going online to www.ugift529.com and entering Delilah's UGift Code of T9G-M6C. You can visit Adam's tribute page at www.bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Flowers family.