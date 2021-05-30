ADDALEE SHEETS, 87, of Sabine, WV a lifelong loving mother and grandmother went home to be with the Lord on May 26, 2021 after battling a long illness.
Addalee is survived by loving daughter and son-in-law, Nelda and James "Bo" Baugh; her only grandson, Shawn Sheets; daughter-in-law, Marsha Sheets; a sister, Evaline Sharp; a brother, David "Davie" Bailey; sister-in-law, Rose Mary Bailey along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death by her Mother and Father, Nanie and Hubert Bailey; husband, Howard Sheets; a son, Darrell Sheets; a brother, Sherman Bailey and three sisters, Arbutus Stone, Emma Mae Moles, and Emma Jean Bailey. She was born February 14, 1934 in Shumates Branch at Edwight, WV. She was a loving and caring woman, she enjoyed singing bluegrass music with husband, she loved everyone and was a mother to all, she lived her life serving the Lord never wavering in her faith in Jesus. In closing I would like to thank long time care provider Sharon Lafferty from Council on Aging she gave excellent care and love not only became a friend, she became family to us through the years. Miranda Todich former long- time Care Provider and friend as well, whom we love. Hospice of Southern, WV and all the nurses for helping to ease the pain not only the heart of my grandma but ours as well for ever in our hearts always.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday afternoon June 1,2021 at 2 p.m. In the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV with Rev. Bernard Brooks. Interment in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV
