Addie “Justine” Paxton

ADDIE "JUSTINE" (SHAMBLIN) PAXTON, of Maysel, moved to her heavenly home on May 23, 2021.
She was born May 15, 1925 to Jesse and Dessie Shamblin.
Justine was preceded in death by her husband Joe Paxton; daughter, Betty Kay Paxton; brothers, Carl, Virgil, and Ray Shamblin; son-in-law, Larry Caudill; sister, Madalene (Stevens) McKown.
Justine is survived her son, James (Ruth) Paxton; daughter, Patty Caudill; brother Dana (companion Phyllis); sister, Linda Dunlap; sister-in-laws, Wanda Shamblin, Ada Shamblin, and Cathy Shamblin; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, all who were very precious to her.
Justine was an active member of the House of Prayer Church of Maysel, WV and was proud to be named the 2003 Golden Delicious Belle. Justine was a devout Christian from age 13 and loved teaching the children, singing to the Lord and working in the Nursing Home ministry.
Celebration service will be at 1 p.m. at the House of Prayer on Hansford Fork Road in Maysel, WV on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 with Pastor James Paxton and Pastor Doug Paxton officiating. Visitation will be held one-hour before the service.
Flowers are welcome or a donation in memory of Justine may be sent to the House of Prayer, 2335 Hansford Fork Road Maysel, WV, 25133.
Justine would love to see you again in Heaven, her new home.