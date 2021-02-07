ADE E. BRADBURY, 95, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Dunbar, WV, passed away on Friday January 29, 2021, at home. She was born January 17, 1926 in Scioto County, Ohio.
Upon moving to West Virginia in 1954, Ada and her late husband, Paul, started the company Kanawha Valley Scale Service in Dunbar, WV, now known as Kanawha Scales and Systems, Poca, WV, where she served as Secretary of the corporation until their retirement. Ada was a member of First Baptist Church of Dunbar.
Ada's biggest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their many pets. She loved their visits and hearing about their accomplishments and activities. She especially enjoyed receiving pictures of them, along with pictures of their dogs and cats.
Ada was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Allen and Mabel Kallner; brothers Charles, Forrest and David Kallner, and sister Amanda Montgomery. She is survived by her son, Jim (Judy) Bradbury of Scott Depot, WV, daughters, Pat Hatcher of Dunbar, WV, Pauletta (Mike) Fisher of Cape Coral, FL, Debbie (David) Schwirian of Charleston, WV, and her sisters, Sarah Gilliland, Portsmouth, OH and Ruth White, Minford, OH. Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Tracy (Mudar) Kattash, Mark (Holley) Bradbury, Michael (Liz) Bradbury, Regina Messer-Lambert, Lisa (Chris) Kelly, Tami (Jeff) Cindrich and Kym (Paul) Wyman, and her great-grandchildren, Ameera, Aniese, Aliya and Layla Kattash, Sarah and Hailey Bradbury, Madalynn Hively, Eli Dawson, Caitlyn and Chase Cindrich.
The entire family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Ada's daughter, Pauletta, for the constant care that she provided Ada in the last years of her life. Ada loved to be in her own home and because of Pauletta's devotion, she never had to leave her home.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, due to Covid 19 restrictions.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Ada's name to Cape Coral Animal Shelter, 325 S.W. 2nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33991, Harry Chapin Food Bank, 3760 Fowler Street, Ft. Myers, FL 33901 or Hope Hospice, Development Department, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 or online donation at Donate.HopeHCS.org.