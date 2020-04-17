ADELENE ELIZABETH "ADDY" PELL, age 90 of Asheville, North Carolina, died April 9, 2020.
She was born January 18, 1930, in Hellier, Kentucky, and was the daughter of the late Earnest and Dollie Pennington Easterling of Smithers, West Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Pell, and brothers, Raymond Salmons, Earl Easterling, Elmer Easterling, Eugene Easterling and Chester Easterling.
She was a resident of Asheville for over 35 years and had lived many years in Florida before moving to North Carolina.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathy Pell of Asheville, North Carolina; sons, Larry Pell of Phoenix, Arizona, and Don Pell of Lakeland, Florida; sister, Irene White of Smithers, West Virginia; brother, Orville Easterling of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held this summer. Addy's final resting place will be in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, West Virginia, near her parents and family.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, West Virginia, is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.