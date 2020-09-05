Essential reporting in volatile times.

ADRA DENISE SMITH, 64 of Charleston died September 1, 2020. Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday September 8, at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.