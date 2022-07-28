"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.
ADRIAN R. McCLURE, 63 of Griffithsville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022 peacefully at home after a long illness. He was a retired pipefitter for Bayer Corporation, Institute for 35 years. He was a 1976 graduate of Duval High School, Past Master of the Griffithsville Masonic Lodge #71 AF & AM, a member of the Air National Guard, and a proud Mountaineer. Adrian was a Christian who faithfully served the Lord throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Mayward and Glennis Pauley McClure.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years; Angela, son; Michael (Kisha) of Griffithsville, WV, daughter; Aimee (Walt) McGrady of Sweetland, WV, brother; Gary (Sandy) McClure of Elkview, WV, sister; Renee (Mike) Debord of Conway, SC; and three wonderful grandchildren who were the lights of his life; Jackson McGrady, Lydia McGrady, and Braxton McClure, and a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Nurse Melanie Martin for her loving care and compassion.
Funeral service will be Sunday 2 p.m. July 31, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin WV with Pastors Phil Suiter and Fred Powers officiating. Interment will follow at Orchard Hill Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV with Masonic Graveside Rites by Griffithsville Lodge #71 AF & AM.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday July 31, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin WV.