Adrian R. McClure
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.

ADRIAN R. McCLURE, 63 of Griffithsville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022 peacefully at home after a long illness. He was a retired pipefitter for Bayer Corporation, Institute for 35 years. He was a 1976 graduate of Duval High School, Past Master of the Griffithsville Masonic Lodge #71 AF & AM, a member of the Air National Guard, and a proud Mountaineer. Adrian was a Christian who faithfully served the Lord throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Mayward and Glennis Pauley McClure.

