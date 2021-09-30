ADRIEN ALLEN JOHNSON, 73, of Milton, WV, passed away on September 27, 2021 after a short battle with Cancer. He was born July 29, 1948 in West Hamlin, WV to the late Lester and Marie Johnson.
He is survived by his two grandchildren, Camila Aguirre (Rami) and Mahalie Bee (Ryan), his two children, Elizabeth Callen (Jason) and Tanner Johnson (Natalie), his fiancee, Connie J. McCoy and his ex-wife, Brenda K. Johnson, his sister, Shirley Dillon (Donald) and two brothers, Jerry Johnson (Earlene) and Rabon Johnson (Jeanne).
Adrien served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran where he earned the Bronze Star. After the Army he became a welder. He worked through the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 625 until his retirement in 2005. Later in life Adrien became a pilot. He flew for recreation and as an occupation for many years. Adrien never met a stranger and when he was your friend it was for life.
Per Adrien's request, his remains will be cremated and a small private ceremony with close family will be held at a later date. The family is eternally grateful to all the wonderful people at Hospice of Huntington for their help, love and care they took with Adrien.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Huntington in honor of Adrien.
Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.