ALAN MARION, 68, of Scott Depot, WV was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Russell Marion and Peggy Marion Nunley.
Alan proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Mullinnix DD944 from 1969 to 1973. Later he was a welder and a carpenter and owned his own building and contracting company.
In 1982 Alan was injured in a skydiving accident and has spent the last 38 years in a wheelchair, never complaining. He was kind, clever and loving. He enjoyed old TV shows and was our family's computer geek. He loved WV Power baseball games, friends, family and his dog Baxter.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Drema Naylor Marion; sister, Judy Carnefix (Steve) of Pinch, WV; Brother Jeff Marion (Gloria) of Dickinson, TX; Special brother-in-law, Dennis Naylor; Special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Gary Johnson. Alan had an exceptional bond with his niece Alicia Carnefix Harper and nephew Matt Carnefix. They were the children he never had and he loved them deeply. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews that brought great joy to his life.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to St. Mary's Home Health staff of Huntington, WV, as well as Hospice Care of Charleston, WV. Alan was given exceptional care and shown such compassion by both organizations.
Alan's wishes will be honored with a private celebration officiated by Pastor Tim Harper and Rev. Gary Johnson. You may also visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Memorial contributions should be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.