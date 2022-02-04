A wintry mix in the morning will transition to some snow showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
ALBERT C. "TOM" EDENS, JR. was unexpectedly taken Home by God on January 10, 2022. He was a week short of his 78th birthday. He was born January 15, 1944 to the late Albert C. Edens, Sr. and Mary Frances Hill Edens of Charleston. Tom was the oldest of six siblings.
Preceding him in death were brothers Paul, Danny and Steve; daughter Erika and son Kenneth.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Linda, who loved him dearly; one brother Boyd Edens (Dolores) and sister, Lois Johnston (Danny), both of FL; daughters Kristen Reed Edens of Missouri, Sarah Kelley of Huntington; sons Clinton (Norma) and Andrew (Martha Edele) of Charleston, Michael Haynes address unknown. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great grandchildren and other family members.
Tom was a master craftsman stonemason. Much of his work can be found throughout the Kanawha Valley. If he ever ran into a project he was unfamiliar with, he would study the situation until he had the answer. He had a remarkable mind and a work ethic beyond belief. He founded his business Tom Edens Masonry in June 1974 and later incorporated in December 2000.
He was a licensed pilot with an instrument rating. He worked long and hard to obtain these qualifications. He flew a 1973 Grumman for a number of years without any mishaps. This was a plane that fit him like a glove and he loved flying.
He was a military veteran. He was a strong Christian and faithfully attended Bethany Baptist Church, Greenbrier St. Charleston.
Affordable Cremations in So. Charleston is serving the Edens family.