ANTHONY WILLIAM DeFILIPPIS, 63, of Hurricane, WV, left this world on March 9, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Tony was born January 31, 1957, in Troy, NY, to the late Alma and Joseph DeFilippis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joe.
Tony had a career with Home Depot for 23 years at multiple stores, starting out in Port Charlotte, FL, Columbia, SC, and Barboursville, WV.
Tony is survived by his daughter, Rachael Huffman (Brandon); son, Paul DeFilippis (Mariah); his granddaughter, Blakely Huffman; sister, Bonnie Shaver; and two loving labs named Buster and Marco.
Tony loved being outside and thoroughly enjoyed sitting on the porch with Buster and having a cup of coffee. Tony also really enjoyed playing hockey and tennis in his younger years and enjoyed throwing a kayak in the water and going fishing.
Tony was very gentle, kind, funny, and warmed up to people quickly. Blakely was absolutely the apple of his eye and brought Tony much joy during his last months. He would beam when he had her on his lap and was so proud to be her Grandpa. Tony will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
