ARI CHARLOTTE BOONE, 3, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021.She is survived by her mother, Andrea Smith; brother, Abel; maternal grandparents, Tom and Jane Smith; great-grandfather, Jim Baughman; uncle and aunt Patrick and Denise Smith.Private services will be held at a later date.Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.