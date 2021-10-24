Thank you for Reading.

Ari Charlotte Boone
SYSTEM

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

ARI CHARLOTTE BOONE, 3, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

She is survived by her mother, Andrea Smith; brother, Abel; maternal grandparents, Tom and Jane Smith; great-grandfather, Jim Baughman; uncle and aunt Patrick and Denise Smith.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you