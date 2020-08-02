BELINDA BARNETTE MANNON of Seth, born December 6, 1963 went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was the daughter of Roy and Patricia Barnette.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Bill Mannon; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Crissta Hudson; grandchildren, Lilly and Oliver; brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Linda Barnette; nieces, Lauren and LiLa.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Until then, you may visit her tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.