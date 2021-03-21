BETTY ANN HOSCHAR, 69, of Dunbar, WV formerly of Point Pleasant, WV went home to be with the Lord while sleeping, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at home.
She was born on September 18, 1951 in Mason County to the late Orlando "Biscuit" and Myrle (Smith) Hoschar. She was retired from BB&T in Charleston, WV. She loved to crochet and make things for family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She leaves behind her loving sister and care giver, Geraldine (Geri) Hoschar, her brother and sister-in-law, Nelson and Sue Hoschar of St. Albans, nieces Martha Hoschar and Mary Beth (Lee) Kitchen and great niece, Megan (Justin) Cummings, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be no service but you may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Cremations services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.