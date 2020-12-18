Thank you for Reading.

BRANDON JAMES WILLIAMS, 35, gained his wings on December 6, 2020. A memorial service for Brandon will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 from 4 -7 pm at Valley Christian Assembly Church in Charleston. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and give condolences to the family and view his complete obituary. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.