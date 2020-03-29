Brenda (Myers) O'Brien Franklin

BRENDA JOYCE (MYERS) O'BRIEN FRANKLIN, 77, of Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020, after fighting a brave battle against Pancreatic Cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Stanley Myers and Ruby Clarice Myers. Other family members that have passed on are Richard Stanley Myers (brother), Mark Allen White (nephew), and Jerry "Ben" Franklin.
She is survived by her sister, Gwendolyn Carol Myers White; her daughter, Dana Robin O' Brien; her son, James Derek O'Brien (wife Fran, son Aiden); her son, John - Alan Zachary Franklin (sons Zane and Brody); her niece, Lesa Jade Dominique White (daughter Emma); her nephew, Vincent Joe White; Great Aunts, many cousins, friends, and her church family.
Born September 29, 1942, Brenda was always inquisitive, reaching for books at a young age; becoming a life-long bookworm. She was a creative soul, enjoying painting, crafts, cross-stitch, sewing and quilting. A collector of many "treasures" and things, she especially enjoyed yard sales, collecting stamps, recipes, buttons, and combing the beach for sea shells and shark's teeth.
Brenda was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston, and enjoyed her church, especially serving and eating at Trinity's Table.
A private service will be held at a later date in South Carolina.
Many thanks to the "Angel" nurses and doctors at Hubbard Hospice House, West, Thomas Hospital.
You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.