Brenda Vilkins

BRENDA FIELDS VILKINS, 78, of Sissonville, went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 12, 2020.
Born December 26, 1941 in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Lillian Fields. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Kidd and Marie Phillips.
Surviving are her siblings, Alpha Lambert of Sissonville, James Fields (Bev) of Newcastle, VA, Marion Marion (David) of Sissonville, Jo Monday (Tim) of Cross Lanes; and several nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, she will be laid to rest at the Jenkins Cemetery, Kanawha Two-Mile at a later date. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memoires and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.