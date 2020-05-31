CARL SHANE KINDER, 34, of Milton, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020
Medley, Brooks - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.
Mullins, Harleen - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan; also streaming live, see obituary.
Oscha III, William - 1:30 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.
Taylor, William - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.