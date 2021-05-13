CARL WAYNE "CHOPPY" SAUNDERS, JR., 83, of Nitro, WV passed away Sunday, May 10, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Born January 6, 1938 in Scobey, MT, he was a son of the late Carl Wayne, Sr., and Lillian Isabelle Fouhy Saunders. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Miller and her husband, Carl.
Choppy lived on the farm in Whitetail, MT until he was about 10 years old (around 1948) when he moved with his parents and sister, Joyce to a farm east of Hamilton, MT. He helped his folks on the farm, milking cows and hauling the milk to the creamery in Hamilton. He graduated from Hamilton High School and later served in the United States Army. He was member of First Presbyterian Church, Charleston and was retired from Kenhill Construction, Charleston.
He leaves behind his wife, Doris and cat, Mittens. He is also survived by an aunt and several nieces, nephews and cousins in Montana.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.