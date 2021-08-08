CARLA SUE SMALLRIDGE, age 65, died in Charleston, West Virginia, on August 2, 2021. She was the child of the late Carl A. Smallridge and Mary Louise Hotsinpiller Smallridge.
Carla was a proud graduate of Charleston High School (Class of 1973) and WVU. In 1987 her career path took her to Charlotte, NC, where she worked in information technology and as a retail store manager. She returned to Charleston in 2018 and worked at Municipal Court for the City of Charleston.
Carla was a member of the Eastern Star and a proud member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, where she served in many capacities, including as an international officer. Her hobbies included crafting, collecting teapots, and genealogy. Carla derived great joy from attending and helping to organize the annual Smallridge Family Reunion.
Left to mourn her death are her brothers, Carl A. Smallridge, Jr. (Rebecca), of Matthews, NC, and Jim Smallridge of Charleston; and her beloved niece, Katherine Smallridge Wallace and the apple of her eye, great-nephew William James Wallace, of Matthews.
A memorial service and celebration of Carla's life will be held on September 25th, her birthday. Details of the memorial are forthcoming. The family will hold a private inurnment ceremony at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Alpha Delta Pi Foundation for the Betty Miller Scholarship, 1386 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.