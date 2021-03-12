CAROL ANNE WAGGONER, 75 of Marmet passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
She is preceded in death by both parents, Robert Lyle Hannaman and Mary Louise Hannaman.
Surviving daughters are Kelly Pell of Tampa, FL and Robin Waggoner of North Port, FL. Other "special" daughters who consistently provided support and care for her are Kelly Hendricks of Marmet and April Matheney of Chesapeake; grandchild, Tanner Pell of Tampa; bonus grandchildren, Ashbey Lowe of Brownwood, TX and Hunter Matheney of Chesapeake.
There will be no services per her wishes. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
A special thanks goes to all the staff at CAMC Memorial and CAMC General.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.