Carolyn "Flugie" Selbe

April 17th, 2020, mom's soul departed God's Earthly creation to enter into his Heavenly realm.
CAROLYN D. "FLUGIE" SELBE was born April 19, 1945 to Jess W. "Dusty" Thompson and Nina Lee "Bobby" Thompson, who both preceded her in death, along with her husband, Sam. The Family Tree whose roots she strengthened so mightily by nourishing it with love and kindness over the years will sorely miss her. Sons, Paul (Bonita) and Charles "Chuck" Bradshaw; Granddaughters, Ashley (Cody) Carver and Kylie (Jake) Good; Her Brother, Roy "Butch" Lee (Regina) Thompson; and good friends, Debbie Frampton and Tara Williams.
We would like to thank our extended family as well, for all the love and support you showed her as she battled her affliction.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date at the Chesapeake Family Worship Center. Until then, please visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.