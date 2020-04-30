Carolyn "Flugie" Selbe

CAROLYN D. "FLUGIE" SELBE passed away April 17, 2020. A memorial service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date at the Chesapeake Family Worship Center. Until then, please visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsof WV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Funerals for Thursday, April 30, 2020
Burns, Glenda - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Conner, Mary - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.