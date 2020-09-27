CAROLYN "MICKIE" MONK 65, of Ohley went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston after a short illness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held in the future. Until then, you may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
