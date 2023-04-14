Charlene Frances Booker Apr 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Affordable Cremations 413 D St, Charleston WV 25313 (681) 265-2316Website CHARLENE FRANCES BOOKER, 62, of Charleston died April 12, 2023 after a long illness.She was born January 16, 1961 in Huntington.Frances retired from Goodwill Industries and attended Morris Memorial United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by husband of 32 years, Jerry and three brothers, Donnie, Terry and Robby Basenback, sister and beloved cat Snowball.A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.A special thanks to CAMC hospice nurses for their wonderful care.Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology Hospitals Job Market Recommended for you Local Spotlight Edwin Steiner Wager Phyllis Jean Craigo Charlene Frances Booker Sally Anne Loring Sandra Kay (White) Ashworth Norton Brooks Bashlor James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Melissa (Missy) M. Weiford Norton Brooks Bashlor Joan Lee Reed Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing