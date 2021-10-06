CHARLES LAWRENCE STALNAKER, 86, of Kanawha County went home to be with his Lord, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at home from an extended illness. He was born January 31, 1935 to Lawrence A. & Edna (Dunlap) Stalnaker.
Charles was a life long resident of Charleston and retired after 31 years of service from Carbide, Aventis, Rhone-Poulenc, and Bayer at the Institute Plant. He was a graduate of Charleston High School, Class of 1953. Charles attended Bible Center Church.
His greatest joy was spending time with all his family and attending the grandchildren and great-grandchildren's school functions and sporting events. He loved hunting, fishing, and playing basketball and softball.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Gladys Stalnaker; mother-in-law, Mary O. Bailey; brother-in-law, Daniel L. Bailey; step-sister, Shirley Means; great-granddaughter: Nurit D. Henson.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Julia A. (Bailey) Stalnaker, Children: Jennifer L. Henson (Bill); Kevin Dale Stalnaker (Kathy); Susan M. Scraggs (Mike); Grandchildren: Kensie L. Fisher; Mark A. Henson (Charis); Jesse Adam Stalnaker; Anne Nichole Lanham; Jonathan Scott Stalnaker (Ashley); Joshua D. Scraggs (Jessica); Erica M. Scraggs. Fourteen Great-grandchildren. sister's-in-law: Janette E. College (Phil); Lois Bailey; step-brother: Bill Robinson (Barbara).
A memorial service will b held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 7 with pastors Richard Thompson and Richard Riffe officiating at Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25309. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston.
The Family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Reginald McClung, the Hospice care staff, and the pastors and church family of Bible Center Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bible Center Church, Union Mission, or Hospice would be appreciated.
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.