It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the family of CHRISTOPHER J. MORRIS aka "Tiny C" has to announce his passing on March 6, 2021, after a short illness at the age of 36.
Chris graduated from Capital High School and then went on to study at West Virginia University, where he played the snare drum in the WVU drumline. After graduating from WVU he moved to Pittsburgh, PA to attend the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts and obtained his degree as a French trained chef. Since graduation he has worked as an Executive Chef and Sous Chef in Pittsburgh and his hometown of Charleston, WV.
Chris was an excellent drummer. He loved playing the guitar, organic gardening, listening to music, reading and, especially, cooking. He accomplished anything he put his mind to.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Joyce Gunter.
Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Christy L. Gunter of Elkview; his brother, Michael Paxton (Caroline) of Charleston; his uncle, John Gunter of Charleston; his precious nephew, Ian Paxton of Clay; and his fur-babies, Momma, Lilly and Tobey whom he loved dearly.
Chris will be cremated and a small celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later time. You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
To honor his memory, donations in Chris' name may be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Human Association at 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311 or any rescue organization of your choice.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.