CIARA LEE MITCHELL, 34, of Dunbar, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at home. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Ciara's life will be held at a future date. Until then, you may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
