Cindy Lee Martin Dec 23, 2022

Services
Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston WV 25313
(681) 265-2316Website

CINDY LEE MARTIN, 61, of Enterprise, WV, died on December 21, 2022 after battling a short illness. A celebration of Life will be held a later date. Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston, WV.