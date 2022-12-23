Thank you for Reading.

CINDY LEE MARTIN, 61, of Enterprise, WV, died on December 21, 2022 after battling a short illness. A celebration of Life will be held a later date. Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston, WV.

