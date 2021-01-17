Clifton W. Cole

CLIFTON W. "TINKER" COLE, 74, who all knew his as "Tinker" passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital after a long illness.
He was born September 24, 1946 in South Charleston a son of the late, Louie W. and Mildred S. Waldron Cole. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers, Louie "Woody" Cole, Artie Cole, Gary Cole and Keith Cole; his nephew, Gary Dennis Cole.
He leaves behind his sister, Mona Copening; the love of his life, Rosa Cole; daughter, Reba Cummings and her husband Dale; grandson, Brandon McCallister whom he loved unconditionally and his two great-grandbabies, Elias and Aria as well as several nieces and nephews.
Tinker was retired from Local # 1353. He lived life to the fullest and he never knew a stranger. He enjoyed travelling and listening to music. He had the biggest heart anyone ever knew and was always there to help anyone at any time.
Following his last wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes will be spread at his favorite place. There will be a celebration of his life that will be announced at a later date on Facebook. Until then, you may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
The last of his wishes is to thank Ashley, his caregiver, for her love and the compassion she gave him through his final months of life.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.