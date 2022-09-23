Connie Jean Beane Sep 23, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Affordable Cremations 413 D St, Charleston WV 25313 (681) 265-2316Website CONNIE JEAN BEANE passed away after a short illness on September 21,2022. No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Connie Jean Beane Arrangement Charleston Pass Away Wv Illness Recommended for you Local Spotlight Donna Kay McKneely Blank Connie Jean Beane Mary Katherine Covert Diana Lynn Harkins Blank Virginia Gaylock Craft Larry Sayre Blank Gildo Joseph Pollastrini Jr. Edna Mae Cooper Guthrie Wanda Lee Parsons Christine Dudding Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact