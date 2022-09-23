Thank you for Reading.

Services

Affordable Cremations

Affordable Cremations
413 D St, Charleston
WV 25313
(681) 265-2316
Website

CONNIE JEAN BEANE passed away after a short illness on September 21,2022. No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you